Germany warns of protests as Gaza conflict intensifies

On Wednesday, German police detained more than a dozen men in three cities suspected of damaging a synagogue, burning Israeli flags and starting a fire at a Jewish memorial site. "Security agencies expect intensifying protest activities by Palestinians in Germany as well as parts of the leftist movement," an Interior Ministry spokesman said. Some of the suspects in the earlier incidents told police the Israel-Palestinian violence had motivated them to throw stones at a synagogue.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:03 IST
