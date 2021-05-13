Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL75 EC-POLLS-COMMITTEE EC to set up 'core committee' to identify shortcomings during recently-held assembly polls New Delhi: The Election Commission has decided to set up a panel to identify the experiences and shortcomings during the recently-held five assembly polls.

DEL52 VIRUS-2NDLD RAHUL PM missing along with vaccines, oxygen, medicines: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic and what remains is the Central Vista Project and the PM's photos.

BOM8 MH-HC-PARAM BIR-FIR Atrocities FIR: Won't arrest ex-CP till May 20, says Maha govt Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it would not arrest former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh till May 20 in connection with the FIR registered against him by Thane police under the Atrocities Act.

DEL76 LDALL COVISHIELD-DOSES Govt increases interval between Covidshield doses to 12-16 weeks; Says the decision is 'science-based' New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks following a recommendation from a government panel, and said it is a ''science-based decision'' taken with confidence that there will be no extra risk.

CAL13 WB-GOVERNOR-LD VISIT WB Governor Dhankar shown black flags during visit to asses post-poll violence in Cooch Behar Cooch Behar (WB): West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday shown black flags at Sitalkuchi, where four villagers died after firing by central forces during the elections, while ''go back'' slogans were raised at Dinhata during his visit to Cooch Behar district to meet people allegedly affected in post poll violence.

DEL27 VIRUS-STATES CASES DEATHS Ten states account for over 72 per cent of new COVID-19 cases New Delhi: Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are among 10 states that account for 72.42 per cent of the 3,62,727 new cases in the country in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL24 DL-VIRUS-LD SISODIA No. of fresh COVID cases down to 10,400 in Delhi, O2 requirement 582 MT: Sisodia New Delhi: Delhi's oxygen requirement has dipped from 700 MT a day to 582 MT and the government has written to the Centre that its surplus oxygen be given to other states, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. He also said the city's positivity rate is down to 14 per cent with 10,400 cases recorded in a 24-hour period.

DEL28 UPSC-EXAM UPSC postpones June 27 civil services preliminary exam; to be held on Oct 10 New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday postponed the civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held in June, to October 10 in view of the alarming COVID situation.

DEL70 VIRUS-HEALTH-MINISTRY(R) Plateauing in daily new Covid cases, slight decline in positivity rate over past 3 days: Govt New Delhi: A plateauing in daily new Covid-19 cases and a slight decline in positivity rate have been recorded in the country over the past three days, the government said Thursday, but added 10 states still have a positivity rate of 25 per cent or more. DEL79 VACCINES-LD-HEALTH-MINISTRY 216 cr vaccine doses to be available in 5 months between Aug-Dec, enough to cover all: Centre New Delhi: As states grapple with a shortage of coronavirus vaccines, the Centre Thursday said that over two billion doses will be made available in the country in five months between August and December, enough to vaccinate the entire population. LEGAL LGD13 CJI-APP Actively considering live telecast of SC proceedings: CJI N V Ramana New Delhi: Chief Justice N V Ramana Thursday said he was “actively” considering the proposal to live telecast the proceedings of the Supreme Court. LGB2 MH-COURT-NIRAV-NOTICE PNB scam: Court issues show cause notice to Nirav Modi Mumbai: A special court here has issued a public notice to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India for alleged fraud and money laundering in the PNB scam case, asking why his properties should not be confiscated under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act.

LGD17 VIRUS-SC-LD MIGRANTS Open community kitchen, provide dry ration & facilitate transportation of migrant workers: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to open community kitchens in the NCR for stranded migrant workers amid the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate transportation for labourers who want to return home.

FOREIGN FGN5 US-CONGRESS-INDIA 57 US Congressmen urge Biden to bolster COVID-19 assistance to India Washington: Fifty-seven US Congressmen have written to President Joe Biden, urging him to bolster America’s COVID-19 assistance to India.

By Lalit K Jha FGN18 VIRUS-CHINA-INDIA Restore frequency of cargo flights, stop surging prices of medical supplies of COVID-19: India to China Beijing: India has asked China to help stop the sharp increase in prices of essential medical supplies being procured from Chinese manufacturers by private Indian traders to deal with the COVID-19 surge in the country and restore the normal frequency of cargo flight services to maintain a steady supply chain.

