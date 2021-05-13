Jharkhand being treated unfairly over vaccine supply, says state health minister

Left Menu

Slamming the Central government, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Thursday alleged that the Centre is treating the state in an unfair manner in terms of COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Thursday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Central government, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Thursday alleged that the Centre is treating the state in an unfair manner in terms of COVID-19 vaccine supply. "We have ordered 25 lakh doses of each vaccine (Covishield and Covaxin) but we received just 1,34,000 doses of Covaxin and 1 lakh doses of Covishield. Jharkhand is being treated unfairly," Gupta said.

"The central government has taken a decision to set up 1,057 oxygen plants across the country but Jharkhand got only one out of them," he added. The health minister further said that some private hospitals are making money out of this crisis by charging more money for COVID treatment than the tariff decided by the state government.

"I assure you if they will not stop this practice, we will take action against them," Gupta assured. On Wednesday, the Jharkhand government, amid the intensifying COVID situation in the state, extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May 27, mandating 7-day quarantine for people visiting the state for over 72 hours.

According to the state government directive, the interstate and intrastate bus services will remain completely suspended during the 'Suraksha Saptah'. The movement of private vehicles will be permitted on possession of e-pass. At present, Jharkhand has 50,467 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

