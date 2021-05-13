Left Menu

Team to probe 10 deaths in 12 days at village Khutra in Hazaribag

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:10 IST
The Hazaribag administration on Thursday constituted a team to probe 10 deaths in a span of 12 days at village Khutra near Ichak Bazar, an official said.

There were reports that the persons died due to COVID-19 without any treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Hazaribag, Aditya Kumar Shukla has formed a team under Additional Collector, Ravindra Lal to probe 10 deaths occurring at village Khutra, the official said.

He said the team was set up as per the instructions from Chief Secretary Jharkhand, Sukhdev Singh and the team has been asked to submit report after spot assessment of the situation.

Sub Divisional Officer, Hazaribag, Bidya Bhushan Kumar said 800 samples have been collected from the area in a door to door campaign out of which 15 were found positive.

Those found positive have been shifted to hospital, he said.

The SDO said the campaign was still on in the village and all precautionary measures including sanitisation is being done.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh had sought Chief Minister Hemant Soren's attention to the situation in the village.

Six member team probing the issue headed by Additional Collector Hazaribag includes In-charge medical doctor Om Prakash, concerned BDO and CO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

