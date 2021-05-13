Left Menu

Odisha allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown, authorises district collectors to take final call

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:25 IST
The Odisha government on Thursday gave its nod to home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period and empowered district collectors to take a final call on the matter after taking into consideration the prevailing situation in their respective areas.

This was stated by Principal Secretary to the government, S K Lohani, to Excise Commissioner Asish Singh in a letter.

''After careful consideration .government has pleased to delegate the decision of introducing home delivery of liquor by India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) OFF/ON and country-made liquor shops as well as by food aggregators during the lockdown period to collectors, who will take appropriate decision in this regard,'' Lohani said in his letter.

Lohani has instructed the department concerned to follow the guidelines issued during the lockdown last year for home delivery of liquor.

He also allowed depots of Odisha State Beverage Corporation to operate wholesale trade between 6 am and 2 pm.

The state government has imposed a lockdown from May 5 which will continue till May 19.

The Odisha government had permitted home delivery of liquor by the food aggregators/delivery service providers/technology platforms as well as by the liquor licensees during the lockdown last year, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

