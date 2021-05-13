Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:26 IST
No diversion in Central allocation of vaccines to TN in the

The Madras High Court on Thursday said the Central allocation of Covid-19 vaccines to Tamil Nadu ''should not be diverted'' in the wake of the state's decision to call for global tenders of the jabs to meet its vaccination requirements.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said the state's allocation by the Centre ''may be appropriately reworked'' as and when the global tender matures and supplies are received.

The court's order came on a matter related to Covid-19 management, taken up on its own.

''There is a shortage of vaccination in the State and, though a decision has been taken to call for a global tender, the allocation otherwise to be made by the Centre to this State (Tamil Nadu) should not be diverted in the wake of the State's decision to call for a global tender, particularly as it may be a long-drawn process,'' the bench said.

''However, as and when the global tender matures and supplies are received, the State's allocation by the Centre may be appropriately reworked,'' the judges added.

The court further called for ''every endeavour'' in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to ensure that abandoned or disused places are converted into makeshift hospitals to augment the number of beds available for Covid patients.

The bench also noted that there are ''some murmurs regarding hefty amounts being demanded at some places for release of dead bodies.'' ''Elsewhere in the country, there are reports of persons at the crematoria demanding more money to cremate the Covid dead. The common person also feels the burden of additional cost at private hospitals when no place is available at government hospitals.'' ''In addition to the rather satisfactory work taken up by the State Government, these areas should be monitored so that the common man is not burdened any further,'' the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

