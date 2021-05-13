Left Menu

Judge postpones trial for three ex-cops charged in George Floyd case -media report

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:36 IST
A judge has postponed the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The trial, which was set for August, was pushed to March 2022.

