UP: Man arrested for killing wife over dowry

A man was arrested here on Thursday for slitting his wife's throat over dowry, police said.

Deepak, a resident of Inder Garhi colony, had married Seema (25) last year, Superintendent of Police (rural), Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja said. The couple was living at Seema's parental house and on Wednesday night, they had a heated argument. On Thursday morning, Seema's mother found her body in a pool of blood with slit marks on throat and nose, following which she informed the police. Consequently, Deepak was arrested and the matter is being probed, the SP said.

In her complaint, the victim's mother alleged that Deepak and his father were torturing Seema to bring a Royal Enfield motorcycle and cash.

