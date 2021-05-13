Chandigarh: Man held with 10 kg cocaine worth Rs 100 cr

Chandigarh: Man held with 10 kg cocaine worth Rs 100 crPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:46 IST
Over 10 kilograms of cocaine, worth over Rs 100 crore, was recovered here from a man who was trying to send the narcotic to Australia via courier, the police said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip off, a police team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (South Division) Shruti Arora arrested Ashfaq Rahman, a resident of Chennai, and recovered 10.24 kg of the narcotics from his possession.
The accused had brought the consignment to Chandigarh to send it further to Australia through courier, said Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal.
The consignment of drugs was hidden in a wooden tray duly sealed by plywood and mixed with crockery items in cardboard boxes, he further said. The accused will be produced in a court on Friday, officials said, adding that police will seek his custody to trace the origin of recovered cocaine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
