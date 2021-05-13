Left Menu

France's Macron urges peace between Israelis and Palestinians

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:46 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is concerned by the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians and calls for a "definite reset" of negotiations between the two sides, the French presidency said on Thursday.

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israel's commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclave's border.

