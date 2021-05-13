Left Menu

Assam govt to take steps for speedy rescue of abducted ONGC

PTI | Majuli | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:59 IST
The wife and younger brother of abducted ONGC employee Ritul Saikia on Thursday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who assured them that all steps will be taken to rescue him from the clutches of the insurgent group ULFA(Independent).

Three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were kidnapped on April 21 from Lakwa oilfield in Sivasagar district near the state's border with Nagaland. Two of them were rescued three days later, but Saikia is still in the captivity of ULFA(I), the police said.

During the meeting at Majuli, Saikia's wife and brother urged the chief minister to expedite measures to rescue the abducted ONGC employee, said a government release.

MLA Bhaskarjyoti Baruah was also present during the meeting.

Sarma said that all actions will be taken by the state government to rescue Saikia at the earliest, the release said.

The police on April 28 claimed that the Saikia was still in the clutches of ULFA(I) militants and they were hiding in Mon district of Nagaland.

The two other abducted employees of the ONGC, Mohini Mohan Gogoi and Alakesh Saikia, were rescued on April 24 after an encounter near the Indo-Myanmar border in Mon district.

