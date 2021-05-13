Left Menu

Uranium seizure: DAE underplays harm it can cause

The natural uranium seized from two people in the financial capital is a radioactive element, the Department of Atomic Energy said on Thursday, but underplayed its ability to harm people.The natural uranium is a radioactive element, it emits alpha particles, which are stoppable even by thin paper sheet or human skin, the DAE said in a late evening statement.The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad had arrested two people for trying to smuggle the natural uranium earlier this month and seized seven kgs of the element from them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:02 IST
Uranium seizure: DAE underplays harm it can cause

The natural uranium seized from two people in the financial capital is a ''radioactive element'', the Department of Atomic Energy said on Thursday, but underplayed its ability to harm people.

''The natural uranium is a radioactive element, it emits alpha particles, which are stoppable even by thin paper sheet or human skin,'' the DAE said in a late evening statement.

The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad had arrested two people for trying to smuggle the natural uranium earlier this month and seized seven kgs of the element from them. The police had said the substance is ''highly radioactive and dangerous to human life''. The statement, the first by the DAE since the arrest, said ingestion of the natural uranium can cause harm to living beings and added that detailed investigations are being carried out in the matter by relevant investigative agencies.

The natural uranium is used as a fuel in nuclear power generation, and its non-nuclear uses include use as a shielding material in Teletherapy units and as a counterweight material in aircraft.

The DAE said the seized uranium is currently in its custody and the case has been reported to the Incident and Trafficking Database of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It added that India has a robust legal and regulatory framework for safety and security of nuclear and radioactive materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam logs 75 new COVID deaths, 5,468 fresh cases

Assam registered 75 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the toll to 1,984, while the number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,15,554 with 5,468 people testing positive, the National Health Mission NHM said.Chief Minister Himanta Bi...

Biden says East Coast fuel shortages to end in days as pipeline reopens

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said that U.S. motorists can expect filling stations to begin returning to normal this weekend even as shortages gripped some areas amid restart of the top U.S. fuel pipeline after it was shut by a ranso...

COVID care centre be set up in JNU to isolate those who tested positive: HC to varsity, Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that a COVID care centre be set up inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University for immediate isolation of those residents who have tested positive as coronavirus cases inside the campus are quite high.Ju...

Scientists design new drug compound to stop malaria in its tracks

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis have designed a drug-like compound that effectively blocks a critical step in the malaria parasite life cycle and are working to develop this compound...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021