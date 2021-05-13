Maha: Slab of four shops in a building collapses, nobody hurt

Some slab portion of around four shops located on the ground floor of a building at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district collapsed on Thursday, but nobody was injured in the incident, an official said.

The incident occurred at the three-storey Nana Nani Building at Narangi Phatak area around 7.30 am, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

On being alerted about it, the fire brigade personnel in Virar rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation, he said.

The occupants of the building were shifted out, Kadam added.

