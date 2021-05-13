Left Menu

Decomposed body of man found in metal trunk in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:12 IST
Decomposed body of man found in metal trunk in Thane

The body of an unidentified man was found on Thursday in a metal trunk dumped on the roadside near a village in Thane district, police said.

The trunk was found abandoned near a creek in Khardi village, they said.

The police said they were alerted by local residents and firemen at about 6.45 pm about the trunk and a foul smell emanating from it.

The Mumbra police, who rushed to the scene, found the decomposed body of an unidentified man, aged between 30 to 35 years, stuffed in the metal box, they said.

An offence under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered and further investigation was on, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

