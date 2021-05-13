At least 17 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunis

At least 17 African migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Thursday.

The Tunisian coastguard had rescued two Nigerian women in waters off the southern town of Zarzis, Red Crescent official Mongi Slim also told Reuters.

