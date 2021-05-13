Biden urges fewer rocket attacks as Israeli-Palestianian conflict flares

Biden urges fewer rocket attacks as Israeli-Palestianian conflict flaresReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:20 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called for a de-escalation of violence in the Middle East as the conflict in Gaza intensified, saying he wants to see a significant reduction in rocket attacks.
Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, also said he expects to have more talks with leaders in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
