Left Menu

Assam minister asks officials to curb illegal liquor trade

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:27 IST
Assam minister asks officials to curb illegal liquor trade

Excise, Forest, and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday directed officials concerned to step-up vigilance in the districts to prevent illicit liquor trade.

Excise Department Principal Secretary A P Joshi and other officials were urged to plug leakages which lead to revenue losses, an official release said.

''The minister asked them to initiate stringent action against all brands and companies involved in the transportation of illegal liquor without valid papers,'' the statement said.

They were also asked to hasten the process in clearing the backlog of pending files and vital issues of the Excise Department that came to a stop due to the Model Code of Conduct during the Assembly elections.

The minister held a series of meetings with officials of Excise, Environment, and Forest, and Fisheries departments separately and reviewed the status of progress of various ongoing schemes and pending projects.

In the meeting with officials of the Environment and Forest Department, Suklabaidya asked them to expedite the ongoing schemes and pending projects.

''The minister asked them to submit a report on various afforestation and plantation projects under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation (APFBC) and to complete the projects within a stipulated timeframe,'' it added.

He also instructed the officials to put in place all possible measures to tackle flood situation following the onset of monsoon in various flood-prone forest areas to minimise the extent of losses to wildlife.

The minister urged the officials to expedite the process of recruitment in the department and inform the status of various pending files related to the amendment of various rules by submitting a comprehensive action taken report within 15 days.

In another meeting with Fisheries Department Director N K Debnath and other officials, Suklabaidya asked them to submit status reports related to various schemes, including PMMSY.

He directed the officials to review the district-wise status of various schemes, besides the current vacancy position through video conferencing.

The minister also asked the officials to act swiftly by working in tandem with the district administration of Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi of Barak Valley to bring to a halt the illegal trade of fish from Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi accuses U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of 'verbal assault'

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene committed verbal assault and abuse against a Democratic lawmaker that may have violated ethics rules of the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.The Washington...

Assam logs 75 new COVID deaths, 5,468 fresh cases

Assam registered 75 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the toll to 1,984, while the number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,15,554 with 5,468 people testing positive, the National Health Mission NHM said.Chief Minister Himanta Bi...

Biden says East Coast fuel shortages to end in days as pipeline reopens

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said that U.S. motorists can expect filling stations to begin returning to normal this weekend even as shortages gripped some areas amid restart of the top U.S. fuel pipeline after it was shut by a ranso...

COVID care centre be set up in JNU to isolate those who tested positive: HC to varsity, Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that a COVID care centre be set up inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University for immediate isolation of those residents who have tested positive as coronavirus cases inside the campus are quite high.Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021