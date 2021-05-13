Left Menu

Friend of embattled U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz readies guilty plea

A former Florida tax official central to the federal investigation into Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz for possible sex trafficking of a minor will plead guilty on Monday, a court filing showed, in a potentially troublesome development for the congressman.

A former Florida tax official central to the federal investigation into Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz for possible sex trafficking of a minor will plead guilty on Monday, a court filing showed, in a potentially troublesome development for the congressman. The plea deal in federal court in Florida would resolve charges against Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida’s Seminole County, who has been accused of sex trafficking of a child, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, among other federal charges, according to the filing.

Greenberg, 37, is a friend of staunch Donald Trump supporter Gaetz https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/gaetzs-complaints-about-iran-hostage-scheme-will-not-distract-fbi-probe-source-2021-04-22, 39, who also faces a federal investigation into a relationship with an underage girl, a law enforcement source has said. Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing.

Representatives of Greenberg and Gaetz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Prosecutors indicated at an April 8 court hearing that a plea deal with Greenberg was imminent, according to local media reports.

Asked at the time by reporters whether Gaetz should be worried about a Greenberg plea, Greenberg's attorney Fritz Scheller replied at the time, “I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.” Scheller may have been referring to media reports that Greenberg might cooperate with federal investigators in their investigation of Gaetz.

In an opinion column published last month on the Washington Examiner website, Gaetz declared he had no plans to resign from Congress. “There are exactly zero credible (or even non-credible) accusers willing to come forward by name and state on the public record that I behaved improperly toward them,” Gaetz wrote.

