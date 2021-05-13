Left Menu

Can you hold on to oxygen concentrators without valid licence: Delhi HC asks Navneet Kalra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:36 IST
Can you hold on to oxygen concentrators without valid licence: Delhi HC asks Navneet Kalra

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Navneet Kalra, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators, whether he could have held on to and sold hundreds of such devices without a licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Justice Subramonium Prasad posed the query during the late night hearing of Kalra's plea for anticipatory bail after he was denied the relief by a trial court earlier in the day.

The high court said that since medical devices like oxygen concentrators are also drugs according to the Act, therefore, a valid licence is required to manufacture, store or sell drugs and not having the same amounts to a violation which entails punishment of 10 years jail term.

Senior advocate Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for Kalra, said that this was not the focus of the prosecution whose case has been that he sold the equipment at a price above the cap fixed by the central government and that he cheated those who bought the concentrators from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi accuses U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of 'verbal assault'

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene committed verbal assault and abuse against a Democratic lawmaker that may have violated ethics rules of the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.The Washington...

Assam logs 75 new COVID deaths, 5,468 fresh cases

Assam registered 75 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the toll to 1,984, while the number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,15,554 with 5,468 people testing positive, the National Health Mission NHM said.Chief Minister Himanta Bi...

Biden says East Coast fuel shortages to end in days as pipeline reopens

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said that U.S. motorists can expect filling stations to begin returning to normal this weekend even as shortages gripped some areas amid restart of the top U.S. fuel pipeline after it was shut by a ranso...

COVID care centre be set up in JNU to isolate those who tested positive: HC to varsity, Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that a COVID care centre be set up inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University for immediate isolation of those residents who have tested positive as coronavirus cases inside the campus are quite high.Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021