Can you hold on to oxygen concentrators without valid licence: Delhi HC asks Navneet Kalra

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Navneet Kalra, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators, whether he could have held on to and sold hundreds of such devices without a licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Justice Subramonium Prasad posed the query during the late night hearing of Kalra's plea for anticipatory bail after he was denied the relief by a trial court earlier in the day.

The high court said that since medical devices like oxygen concentrators are also drugs according to the Act, therefore, a valid licence is required to manufacture, store or sell drugs and not having the same amounts to a violation which entails punishment of 10 years jail term.

Senior advocate Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for Kalra, said that this was not the focus of the prosecution whose case has been that he sold the equipment at a price above the cap fixed by the central government and that he cheated those who bought the concentrators from him.

