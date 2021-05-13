Left Menu

SC Commission head Sampla visits Purba Bardhaman over violence plaints

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Vijay Sampla visited Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal on Thursday to take stock of the situation following post-election violence.

Sampla, accompanied by district officials, visited Nabagram in the Jamalpur police station area around 11 am to meet the family of a BJP worker that was affected by the violence.

''We have come here after getting complaints that a woman was raped and murdered but we did not find the family or their neighbours. With this, it has become clear to us that Nabagram is still gripped in fear,'' he said.

However, the five-member NCSC team did not visit the family of TMC worker Bibhas Bag who was also killed in the clashes.

When asked, Sampla said that they were visiting the homes of those people about whom they received complaints.

District Magistrate Priyanka Singla, Superintendent of Police Kamnashis Sen and other officers accompanied the NCSC team.

Sampla and his team also visited Milikpara in the Bardhaman Uttar constituency and spoke to the people affected by the violence.

The team assured the victims that it will make arrangements for compensation for their losses.

The NCSC officials also held a meeting with the district administration on the post-poll violence.

Taking a serious note of complaints of atrocities on Dalits, Sampla is on a two-day visit to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

