U.S. trade chief Tai says 'time is of the essence' in China trade review

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:53 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that expired exclusions from "Section 301" tariffs on Chinese goods will be addressed as part of the Biden administration's review of trade policy, an analysis where "time is of the essence."

Tai said in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee that the Biden administration "will not hesitate to call out China's unfair trade practices that harm American workers, undermine the multilateral system or violate basic human rights."

"We welcome fair competition. But if China cannot or will not adapt to international rules and norms, we must level the playing field," she added.

