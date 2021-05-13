Israel calls up 9,000 reservists amid fighting with Hamas

Israel calls up 9,000 reservists amid fighting with HamasPTI | Gazacity | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:55 IST
Israel's defense minister has approved the mobilization of 9,000 more reservist troops amid fighting with Hamas, and Israel's military spokesman says forces are massing on the border with the Gaza Strip.
The Defense Ministry said Thursday that the latest mobilisation approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz was an “exceptional call-up.'' It comes after days of heavy fighting in which Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets deep into Israel. The military has responded with punishing airstrikes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
