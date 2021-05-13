Left Menu

U.S. condemns political use of vaccines after China-Taiwan tussle

Several Latin American nations are receiving Chinese vaccines, but countries such as Honduras and Guatemala that have built ties with democratic Taiwan - which Beijing considers a breakaway province - are not. "We condemn the cynical use of potentially life-saving medical assistance to advance the narrow political agendas of certain donors," a State Department spokesman told Reuters without mentioning China when asked about the situation involving Honduras.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:56 IST
U.S. condemns political use of vaccines after China-Taiwan tussle

The United States stands with Honduras and condemns the "cynical use" of COVID-19 vaccines for political purposes, the State Department said, after Taiwan blasted China for seeking to use vaccines to make diplomatic inroads with one of Taipei's allies.

Honduras, among a small number of Latin American countries to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, has said it was considering opening an office in China in a bid to acquire much needed COVID-19 shots, prompting Taipei to criticize Beijing for pushing a vaccine-for-recognition deal. Several Latin American nations are receiving Chinese vaccines, but countries such as Honduras and Guatemala that have built ties with democratic Taiwan - which Beijing considers a breakaway province - are not.

"We condemn the cynical use of potentially life-saving medical assistance to advance the narrow political agendas of certain donors," a State Department spokesman told Reuters without mentioning China when asked about the situation involving Honduras. "Taiwan's relationships with countries in the region, including Honduras, reinforce the hemisphere's democratic values and support sustainable development," the spokesman said, adding that the United States "stands with Honduras as it confronts these challenging times."

Taiwan has complained that China is applying similar pressure to Paraguay, one of just 15 countries that formally recognize the self-governed island over Beijing. China, Russia, and the United States have sought to deepen ties around the world and further their countries' geopolitical clout through so-called "vaccine diplomacy".

The Chinese government, which has been exporting millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines mainly to developing countries, has repeatedly denied that it uses them to gain diplomatic advantage. Beijing has been gradually whittling away at Taiwan's diplomatic allies, which has alarmed Washington, nervous about an increased Chinese presence in Latin America and the Pacific where those allies are concentrated.

The United States earlier this month backed calls from emerging countries led by India and South Africa to temporarily lift patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines in the race to distribute more doses globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi accuses U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of 'verbal assault'

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene committed verbal assault and abuse against a Democratic lawmaker that may have violated ethics rules of the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.The Washington...

Assam logs 75 new COVID deaths, 5,468 fresh cases

Assam registered 75 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the toll to 1,984, while the number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,15,554 with 5,468 people testing positive, the National Health Mission NHM said.Chief Minister Himanta Bi...

Biden says East Coast fuel shortages to end in days as pipeline reopens

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said that U.S. motorists can expect filling stations to begin returning to normal this weekend even as shortages gripped some areas amid restart of the top U.S. fuel pipeline after it was shut by a ranso...

COVID care centre be set up in JNU to isolate those who tested positive: HC to varsity, Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that a COVID care centre be set up inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University for immediate isolation of those residents who have tested positive as coronavirus cases inside the campus are quite high.Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021