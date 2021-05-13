Left Menu

7 held for looting cement unit cashier at gunpoint last month in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:27 IST
Seven people were arrested on Thursday in an alleged case of looting that took place last month in Indirapuram area here, police said.

Indirapuram police have solved the robbery case in which a cement factory cashier was looted at gunpoint on April 13.

Police have arrested the alleged mastermind of the case, Satyendra (the driver of the factory owner) along with his six accomplices from a house in Bagu Colony of Vijay Nagar police station area in the district.

At the time of arrest, the accused were distributing the share of the robbed money while five more conspirators are still at large, City Superintendent of Police (2nd) Gyanendra Singh said.

They recovered Rs 9.30 lakh cash, three country-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from the accused.

On April 13, Sandip Khemka, the cashier employed with the private cement factory in Noida, was looted by two bike-borne robbers at gunpoint when he was going back to his company after withdrawing Rs 20 lakh from a bank.

The incident took place near Shipra Sun City underpass in Indirapuram area.

Satyendra had hatched the plan to rob the cashier after a detailed recce of the timings regarding when Khemka frequented the bank, the SP said.

