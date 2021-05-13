Punjab govt gives post-facto approval to hospitals for procurement of materials worth Rs 152 cr

Left Menu

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave post-facto approval for the procurement of hospital material and consumables worth Rs 152.56 crore by the departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research and Police, for effective COVID management in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave post-facto approval for the procurement of hospital material and consumables worth Rs 152.56 crore by the departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research and Police, for effective COVID management in the state. As per an official press release, the Cabinet also approved the recruitment of 250 MBBS medical officers in the Health Department, against existing vacant regular posts through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, after taking the recruitment process out of the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

"Of these, 192 medical officers have been given their appointment letters today. These posts of 250 Medical Officers (MBBS) in the Health department has fallen vacant from 01.10.2020 to 30.04.2021 due to promotion/retirement/resignation," it said. It further stated that the decisions were announced by an official spokesperson after a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh through video conferencing on Thursday afternoon. The Chief Minister made it clear that when it comes to saving the lives of people, funds will never be allowed to become a constraint.

The spokesperson said the procurement decision was based on the recommendation of the Health Sector Response Committee, notified by the state government on March 28, 2020 under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Governance Reforms and subsequently chaired by Adviser, Health & Medical Education Dr K K Talwar. The committee was mandated to assess and review all requirements of personal protection equipment, material, and infrastructure for the departments of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research. Basis the recommendation, the three departments have procured Nitrile Gloves, Pulse Oximeter, Surgical Gloves, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections, PPE kits, N-95 mask, Triple Layer Mask, Rapid Antigen Kits, VTM Kits, Covid Care Kit, Oxygen Cylinders, Medicines, Equipment, Hand Sanitizer, True Nat Kits, and other hospital consumables.

Briefing the cabinet, Health Secretary Hussan Lal said work on two makeshift hospitals in Mohali and Bathinda (with 100-bed capacity each) had started, as part of the state government's plans to scale up L2 and L3 bed capacity in government and private hospitals by 2000 by the end of this month. (ANI)

