Left Menu

New Jersey Muslims mark Eid with 'heavy hearts' due to Israel-Gaza fighting

Muslim worshippers at the Islamic Center of Passaic County in Paterson, New Jersey, celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Thursday with masks and prayers outdoors, as the conflict between Israel and Gaza cast shadows over the festival marking the end of Ramadan.

Reuters | Paterson | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:31 IST
New Jersey Muslims mark Eid with 'heavy hearts' due to Israel-Gaza fighting

Muslim worshippers at the Islamic Center of Passaic County in Paterson, New Jersey, celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Thursday with masks and prayers outdoors, as the conflict between Israel and Gaza cast shadows over the festival marking the end of Ramadan. "We celebrate this with very, very heavy hearts because our brothers and sisters in Palestine are suffering," said mortgage broker Zaher Barkawi.

The imam of the mosque, Mohammad Qatanani, urged Israel to "stop all this anguish and oppression against our people in Palestine. It's critical for people not to live under wars, under anguish and oppression and occupation." Four days of violence showed no sign of abating on Thursday after tensions over land ownership in Jerusalem erupted in conflict with Hamas militants in Gaza firing rockets into Israel and the Israeli military responding with air strikes.

At least 87 people have been killed in Gaza, including 18 children, Palestinian medical officials said. In Israel, seven people have been killed, including a soldier patrolling the Gaza border, five civilians, including two children, and an Indian worker, Israeli authorities said. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and ins...

DJB vice-chairperson holds virtual meeting to review water supply in Delhi

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday convened a virtual meeting with senior officials to review the water production and supply across the national capital, a statement said.In a tweet, Chadha said, Chaired a meeting o...

Three rockets launched toward Israel from Lebanon, no damage -Israeli military

Three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Thursday but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said.A Lebanese security source said the rockets were fired from the Qlai...

UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson says

Britains government is anxious about the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India and rules nothing out to tackle a sharp rise in cases of it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. Johnson has laid out what he describ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021