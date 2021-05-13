Ukraine court orders house arrest for lawmaker Medvedchuk in treason case

Ukraine court orders house arrest for lawmaker Medvedchuk in treason caseReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:44 IST
A Ukrainian court on Thursday ordered the pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk to be placed under house arrest after prosecutors opened an investigation that suspects him of treason.
Medvedchuk says the case is fabricated and told reporters after the court session that he would consult his lawyers about what steps to take next.
