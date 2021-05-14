Left Menu

Man held in Rajasthan for duping people by promising oxygen cylinders & concentrators: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:01 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested from Bharatpur in Rajasthan for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Imran, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, they said. He has cheated more than 100 people and six cases registered in Delhi have been linked to him so far, police said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, complaints are being received regarding cheating on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders, etc. Police found that several gangs based in Mewat and Bihar region were involved in the crime, a senior police officer said.

Police traced the hideouts of the gang in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan and on Wednesday apprehended Imran. Five mobile phones used in the crime were also recovered from his possession, they added.

Imran disclosed that he along with his associates Vakka, Wasim, Rameem, Asif and others, all resident of Bharatpur, used to cheat people on the pretext of selling cars or motorcycles on online platforms, officials said.

With the raging pandemic, they saw rising demand of oxygen cylinders/concentrators, medical equipment and COVID-19 drugs in the market. They flashed their mobile phones on different social media platforms promising to provide oxygen cylinders, the officer said.

Raids are being conducted to trace and arrest his other associates, they added.

