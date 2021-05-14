Left Menu

Scottish police free men held by UK immigration force

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to wrest immigration powers from the United Kingdom government, welcomed the police force's actions and blamed the British government for what she called a "dangerous situation". Video footage showed two Asian men emerging from the back of a van belonging to Britain's interior ministry, which sets immigration rules for the whole United Kingdom.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:42 IST
Scottish police free men held by UK immigration force

Scottish police ordered the release on Thursday of men who had been detained by British immigration officials, after hundreds of protesters in Glasgow blocked the path of a van carrying the detainees. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to wrest immigration powers from the United Kingdom government, welcomed the police force's actions and blamed the British government for what she called a "dangerous situation".

Video footage showed two Asian men emerging from the back of a van belonging to Britain's interior ministry, which sets immigration rules for the whole United Kingdom. After a stand-off lasting several hours, a crowd of onlookers clapped and cheered as one of the men waved and police officers made space for them to walk free.

British immigration officers had originally asked local police for assistance after a crowd gathered to block them. Police Scotland said in a statement that it had "taken the operational decision to release the men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement back into their community".

The police force said it reached this decision "to protect the safety, public health and well-being of all people involved in the detention and subsequent protest". Large gatherings are currently banned in Scotland as part of anti-COVID measures. Sturgeon, whose Scottish Parliament electoral district includes the area where the incident took place, said she had complained to the British government and asked it to avoid such situations in future.

"No assurances were given - and frankly no empathy shown - when I managed to speak to a junior minister earlier," she said in a statement. Britain's interior ministry did not have an immediate comment.

Sturgeon's Scottish National Party won the largest number of seats in an election for the Scottish Parliament last week, which she has said vindicates her call for a re-run of the 2014 referendum in which Scots voted against independence. The SNP has also campaigned for Scotland's government to receive powers to grant immigration visas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and ins...

Renowned obstetrician, gynaecologist S K Bhadari dies of COVID-19

One of the longest serving doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr S K Bhandari died on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications, officials said.Dr Bhandari, who delivered Congress leader ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to b...

DJB vice-chairperson holds virtual meeting to review water supply in Delhi

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday convened a virtual meeting with senior officials to review the water production and supply across the national capital, a statement said.In a tweet, Chadha said, Chaired a meeting o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021