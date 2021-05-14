Blinken says U.S. has been clear that rocket attacks against Israel must cease

Blinken says U.S. has been clear that rocket attacks against Israel must ceaseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:45 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Thursday that rocket attacks by Palestinian militants against Israel must cease, and also said the United States had been clear that Israel has the right to defend itself.
Blinken made the comments at a joint briefing with Australia's foreign minister.
Israel has unleashed an offensive on militants in Gaza after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
