Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. has been clear that rocket attacks against Israel must cease

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:45 IST
Blinken says U.S. has been clear that rocket attacks against Israel must cease
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Thursday that rocket attacks by Palestinian militants against Israel must cease, and also said the United States had been clear that Israel has the right to defend itself.

Blinken made the comments at a joint briefing with Australia's foreign minister.

Israel has unleashed an offensive on militants in Gaza after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and ins...

Renowned obstetrician, gynaecologist S K Bhadari dies of COVID-19

One of the longest serving doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr S K Bhandari died on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications, officials said.Dr Bhandari, who delivered Congress leader ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to b...

DJB vice-chairperson holds virtual meeting to review water supply in Delhi

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday convened a virtual meeting with senior officials to review the water production and supply across the national capital, a statement said.In a tweet, Chadha said, Chaired a meeting o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021