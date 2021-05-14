Left Menu

Ukraine opposition leader and Putin ally under house arrest

Medvedchuk, who has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of Medvedchuks daughter, could face 15 years in prison if tried and convicted.Prosecutors had asked a court in Kyiv to put Medvedchuk in jail, but a judge ordered house arrest instead.Medvedchuk, 66 is accused of transferring oil and gas production licenses from one of the fields in Crimea to Russian authorities. In February, authorities also shut down three pro-Russian TV channels, 112, Zik and NewsOne, which Medvedchuk controlled.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 14-05-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 01:02 IST
Ukraine opposition leader and Putin ally under house arrest

A top Ukrainian opposition politician with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin was placed under house arrest Thursday, days after being charged with treason.

Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition force in parliament, denies the charges brought against him last week and says they're politically motivated. Medvedchuk, who has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of Medvedchuk's daughter, could face 15 years in prison if tried and convicted.

Prosecutors had asked a court in Kyiv to put Medvedchuk in jail, but a judge ordered house arrest instead.

Medvedchuk, 66 is accused of transferring oil and gas production licenses from one of the fields in Crimea to Russian authorities. Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014, weeks after Ukraine's former Moscow-friendly president was ousted by protesters.

Medvedchuk is also charged with allegedly disclosing secret data on the deployment of Ukrainian military units last year.

The new accusations are part of a broader campaign against Medvedchuk launched by Ukrainian authorities in February, when his financial assets were frozen for three years. In February, authorities also shut down three pro-Russian TV channels, 112, Zik and NewsOne, which Medvedchuk controlled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 kills more than 4,000 Indians amid clamour for vaccines; Top scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson saysBritains government is anxious about the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India and rules nothing out to tackle a ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney streaming growth disappoints, earnings beat forecasts; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A Minute With Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on Top Gun and sequelThirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky ...

Science News Roundup: For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat; Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life - Kenyan archaeologist and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...

Canada slams 'unconscionable' Iran conduct since airliner shootdown

Canada on Thursday condemned Tehrans unconscionable conduct since Iranian forces shot down an airliner last year, killing 176 people, including dozens of Canadians, and vowed to keep pressing for answers as to what really happened. The comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021