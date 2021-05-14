Left Menu

Pakistani PM Khan phones Abbas, offers support

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken by telephone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the deteriorating situation between Israel and Gazas militant Hamas rulers. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Khan reaffirmed Pakistans support for the rights of Palestinian people.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-05-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 01:08 IST
Pakistani PM Khan phones Abbas, offers support
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken by telephone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the deteriorating situation between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the rights of Palestinian people. The ministry said Khan strongly condemned the attacks on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, as well as deadly airstrikes by Israel in Gaza.

The development came as Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel on Thursday as Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and called up 9,000 more reservists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 kills more than 4,000 Indians amid clamour for vaccines; Top scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson saysBritains government is anxious about the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India and rules nothing out to tackle a ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney streaming growth disappoints, earnings beat forecasts; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A Minute With Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on Top Gun and sequelThirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky ...

Science News Roundup: For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat; Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life - Kenyan archaeologist and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...

Canada slams 'unconscionable' Iran conduct since airliner shootdown

Canada on Thursday condemned Tehrans unconscionable conduct since Iranian forces shot down an airliner last year, killing 176 people, including dozens of Canadians, and vowed to keep pressing for answers as to what really happened. The comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021