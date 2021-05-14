Left Menu

U.S. objects to U.N. meeting on Israel, Gaza on Friday, open to one next week

The 15-member council has met privately twice this week on the worst hostilities in the region in years, but has so far been unable to issue a public statement because the United States did not believe it would be helpful, diplomats said. Such statements are agreed to by consensus.

The United States objected to a public U.N. Security Council discussion on Friday of worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, but U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the door open to a meeting early next week. "This, I hope, will give some time for the diplomacy to have some effect and to see if indeed we get a real de-escalation and can then pursue this at the United Nations in that context," Blinken said on Thursday. "We are open to and supportive of a discussion, an open discussion, at the United Nations."

Diplomats said the United States, a close ally of Israel, has suggested a meeting could be held on Tuesday. The 15-member council has met privately twice this week on the worst hostilities in the region in years, but has so far been unable to issue a public statement because the United States did not believe it would be helpful, diplomats said.

Such statements are agreed to by consensus. All council members also have to agree to a meeting under rules guiding the body's virtual operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Israel unleashed its offensive on militants in Gaza after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Worried that hostilities could spiral out of control, the United States is sending an envoy to the region. Truce efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have so far offered no sign of progress. "The Security Council and international community should do its outmost to contribute to avoid a full-scale crisis," Norway's U.N. ambassador, Mona Juul, said on Wednesday.

