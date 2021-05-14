Left Menu

Scottish police free men held by UK immigration force

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to wrest immigration powers from the United Kingdom government, welcomed the police force's actions and blamed the British government for what she called a "dangerous situation". Video footage showed the two men emerging from the back of a van belonging to Britain's interior ministry, which sets immigration rules for the whole United Kingdom.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 03:03 IST
Scottish police free men held by UK immigration force

Scottish police ordered the release on Thursday of two Indian men who had been detained by British immigration officials, after hundreds of protesters in Glasgow blocked the path of a van carrying the detainees. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to wrest immigration powers from the United Kingdom government, welcomed the police force's actions and blamed the British government for what she called a "dangerous situation".

Video footage showed the two men emerging from the back of a van belonging to Britain's interior ministry, which sets immigration rules for the whole United Kingdom. After a stand-off lasting several hours, a crowd of onlookers clapped and cheered as one of the men waved and police officers made space for them to walk free, pending further investigation.

British immigration officers had originally asked local police for assistance after a crowd gathered to block them. Police Scotland said in a statement that it had "taken the operational decision to release the men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement back into their community".

The police force said it reached this decision "to protect the safety, public health and well-being of all people involved in the detention and subsequent protest". Large gatherings are currently banned in Scotland as part of anti-COVID measures. Sturgeon, whose Scottish Parliament electoral district includes the area where the incident took place, said she had complained to the British government and asked it to avoid such situations in future.

"No assurances were given - and frankly no empathy shown - when I managed to speak to a junior minister earlier," she said in a statement. Britain's interior ministry said it would press on with plans to speed up deportations.

"The operation in Glasgow was conducted in relation to suspected immigration offences and the two Indian nationals complied with officers at all times," a spokesperson said Sturgeon's Scottish National Party won the largest number of seats in an election for the Scottish Parliament last week, which she has said vindicates her call for a re-run of the 2014 referendum in which Scots voted against independence.

The SNP has also campaigned for Scotland's government to receive powers to grant immigration visas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Senate approves bill forbidding drug price hikes in 2021

Brazils Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would forbid drug makers from raising prices in 2021, as the country battles the worlds second-deadliest pandemic after the United States.The bill will next pass to the lower house of Congress...

Fully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most places -U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life ...

Biden says effort to restore calm in Middle East is a 'work in progress'

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is pressing for a halt to violence between Israelis and Palestinians, but U.S. officials say they are resigned to the conflict continuing for some days to come.Since taking office in January, Bidens f...

In Moscow visit, Secretary-General and President Putin discuss importance of multilateralism

Mr Guterres is in Moscow, at the invitation of the Russian Government, where he is meeting with senior officials.It was a pleasure to speak with students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations about how we can tackle the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021