Brazil's Senate approves bill forbidding drug price hikes in 2021

Brazil's Senate approves bill forbidding drug price hikes in 2021Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 03:59 IST
Brazil's Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would forbid drug makers from raising prices in 2021, as the country battles the world's second-deadliest pandemic after the United States.
The bill will next pass to the lower house of Congress for consideration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
