Brazil to pause production of AstraZeneca vaccine due to lack of ingredients

Brazil to pause production of AstraZeneca vaccine due to lack of ingredientsReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 14-05-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 04:35 IST
Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Thursday it would interrupt production of the AstraZeneca vaccine for certain days next week due to a lack of ingredients, until new supplies arrive on May 22.
Fiocruz, a government-backed center in Rio de Janeiro, said on Twitter that production based on current supplies would allow it to continue delivering vaccines through the first week of June, with additional supplies to sustain production beyond that.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rio de Janeiro
- AstraZeneca
- Brazil
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Sunil Chhetri offers access of his Twitter account to 'amplify' calls for help
Twitter breaks tech's blockbuster streak, shares fall on tepid outlook
Twitter shares fall as it warns of fizzling user growth, rising costs
Soccer-PFA slams Twitter for not taking down abusive posts
Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'