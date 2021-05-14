Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

When Biden meets Putin: old foes could cool off but not reset

The United States and Russia are lowering expectations for big breakthroughs at a superpower summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the adversaries in no mood to make concessions on their bitter disagreements. The summit details - location, time and agenda - are still being negotiated by the two sides with the goal of scheduling it in June in a third country, following Biden's visits to the United Kingdom and Brussels for talks with allies on his first trip abroad since taking office in January.

ICC prosecutor warns against crimes in escalating Israel-Palestinian violence

Individuals involved in a new eruption of Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed may be targeted by an International Criminal Court investigation now under way into alleged war crimes in earlier bouts of the conflict, its top prosecutor said in an interview. The ICC's Fatou Bensouda told Reuters she would press ahead with her inquiry even without the cooperation of Israel, which accuses her office of anti-Semitic bias and - like its closest ally the United States - rejected membership in the treaty-based court, objecting to its jurisdiction.Israel and Palestinian Islamist groups plunged this week into their fiercest round of fighting since 2014, with punishing Israeli air strikes on Gaza and militants based in the densely populated enclave firing over 1,600 rockets into Israel. At least 83 Palestinians and seven Israelis have died.

Biden says effort to restore calm in Middle East is a 'work in progress'

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is pressing for a halt to violence between Israelis and Palestinians, but U.S. officials say they are resigned to the conflict continuing for some days to come. Since taking office in January, Biden's foreign policy moves have largely been centered on China, Russia and Iran. The sharp escalation in violence between Israel and the Palestinian territories and a mounting death toll have forced the Democrat to launch a diplomatic effort aimed at restoring calm in a volatile region.

Venezuela sets date for regional elections as opposition weighs participation

Venezuelan Electoral Council President Pedro Calzadilla said on Thursday that the country would hold regional and local elections on Nov. 21, despite the opposition's call this week for presidential and parliamentary votes as well. The mayoral and gubernatorial elections will be the first overseen by the new council, named earlier this month, which includes three members linked to President Nicolas Maduro's ruling Socialist Party and two members close to the opposition. Previous boards had been made up solely of Maduro loyalists.

Judge postpones trial for three ex-cops in George Floyd case

A judge in Minneapolis on Thursday postponed the trial of three former policemen accused of taking part in the murder of George Floyd to March 2022, saying the federal case against the men should proceed first, local media reported. Tou Thao, 25, J. Alexander Kueng, 27, and Thomas Lane, 28 - all fired and arrested days after the 46-year-old Black man was killed on May 25 - have been charged with aiding and abetting the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.

Israel fires artillery into Gaza, Palestinian rocket attacks persist

Israel fired artillery and mounted more air strikes on Friday against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip amid constant rocket fire deep into Israel's commercial centre. As hostilities entered their fifth day, with no sign of abating, the Israeli military said in a statement shortly after midnight that air and ground forces were attacking the Hamas-run enclave. Rocket barrages from Gaza swiftly followed.

Netanyahu poised to gain political lifeline as violence flares

Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel dealt a strong blow on Thursday to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main political rival Yair Lapid to form a new government and unseat the Israeli leader. Naftali Bennett, head of the ultranationalist Yamina party and a kingmaker after an inconclusive March 23 parliamentary election, said he was abandoning coalition talks with Lapid, the opposition leader, preferring a wider unity government.

Fear stalks streets of Israeli city where Jews and Arabs mixed freely

In the mixed Arab and Jewish city of Acre, the holiday festival of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan would normally see families mingling freely and taking their children to fairs and on boat rides along the coast. But fear and mistrust pervaded the Israeli port's nearly deserted centre on Thursday, as one resident issued a warning not to speak Hebrew in the old part of the city and a second demanded to see a third's identity papers.

UK court overturns debt judgment against prime minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Thursday that a court order for him to repay a 535 pound ($752) debt had been cancelled, a day after news of the ruling had raised questions about his personal finances. "The judgment in default has been set aside by the court. The claim has been struck out, deemed 'totally without merit' and the government awarded its costs," a spokesman for Johnson's office said.

Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages and air strikes

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israel's commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip and massed tanks and troops on the enclave's border. Four days of cross-border fighting showed no sign of abating, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign "will take more time". Israeli officials said Gaza's ruling Hamas group must be dealt a strong deterring blow before any ceasefire.

