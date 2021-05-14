Anti-Olympics campaign in Japan gathers 350,000 signatures

Anti-Olympics campaign in Japan gathers 350,000 signaturesReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-05-2021 07:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 07:39 IST
An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics has garnered 350,000 signatures, the campaign's organiser said on Friday.
Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya launched the "Stop Tokyo Olympics" petition https://www.change.org/p/cancel-the-tokyo-olympics-to-protect-our-lives-stoptokyoolympic on May 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Kenji Utsunomiya