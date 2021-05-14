Left Menu

Anti-Olympics campaign in Japan gathers 350,000 signatures

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-05-2021 07:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 07:39 IST
An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics has garnered 350,000 signatures, the campaign's organiser said on Friday.

Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya launched the "Stop Tokyo Olympics" petition https://www.change.org/p/cancel-the-tokyo-olympics-to-protect-our-lives-stoptokyoolympic on May 5.

