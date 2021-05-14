Left Menu

12-year-old girl raped and killed in UP's Amethi

The body of a 12-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree after she was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, police said on Friday. According to the family members of the minor, she had gone to graze goats on Thursday evening and did not return home. When they searched for the girl, they found her body hanging from a tree, the family members alleged in their police complaint. Jamo SHO Angad Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being probed. Someone killed my daughter and hanged her.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:44 IST
12-year-old girl raped and killed in UP's Amethi

The body of a 12-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree after she was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, police said on Friday.

According to the family members of the minor, she had gone to graze goats on Thursday evening and did not return home.

When they searched for the girl, they found her body hanging from a tree, the family members alleged in their police complaint.

Jamo SHO Angad Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being probed.

''Someone killed my daughter and hanged her. Her body had injury marks and blood was there in her private parts,'' the girl's father alleged.

''We don't have enmity with anyone. We suspect that she was raped before murder,'' he added.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

