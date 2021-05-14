Left Menu

COVID-19: Indian Army sets up 5 ICU, 45 oxygen beds at Assam's Tezpur Medical College

The 4 Corps of the Indian Army has set up five ICU and 45 oxygen beds at Tezpur Medical College to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, said the Army on Friday.

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:30 IST
COVID-19: Indian Army sets up 5 ICU, 45 oxygen beds at Assam's Tezpur Medical College
Visual from Tezpur Medical College (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 4 Corps of the Indian Army has set up five ICU and 45 oxygen beds at Tezpur Medical College to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, said the Army on Friday. "As part of the continued fight against COVID -19, #IndianArmy #EasternCommand #GajrajCorps has set up 5 ICU and 45 Oxygen beds in Tezpur Medical College #Tezpur.#Unite2FightCorona," the Army said in a tweet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heaped praises on the 4 Corps for their commendable work. "Oxygen beds are fast emerging as our biggest challenge. At our request, 4 Corps HQ at Tezpur has set up 5 ICU and 45 Oxygen beds in Tezpur Medical College in a record time of 3 days. What a feat! Grateful to GOC & his team for such commendable work!," the Assam CM tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Wednesday announced stricter restrictions that come into force from May 13 till further orders. All shops, eateries including dine-in will be allowed till 1 pm, and only home delivery will be allowed after 1 pm.

The weekly markets will remain shut for 15 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown, shares slump

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.Th...

INSIGHT-Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit.Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been ...

Former Kerala Assembly Deputy Speaker Kunju dead

Former Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Assembly and senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, K M Hamsa Kunju, died at his residence, party sources said here on Friday.He was 80.He died of heart attack at around 9.30 PM on Thursday, the...

Olympics-Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers

A petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics which garnered 350,000 signatures in nine days was submitted to organisers on Friday, reflecting growing public opposition to the event as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections sw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021