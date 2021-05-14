COVID-19: Indian Army sets up 5 ICU, 45 oxygen beds at Assam's Tezpur Medical College

The 4 Corps of the Indian Army has set up five ICU and 45 oxygen beds at Tezpur Medical College to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, said the Army on Friday. "As part of the continued fight against COVID -19, #IndianArmy #EasternCommand #GajrajCorps has set up 5 ICU and 45 Oxygen beds in Tezpur Medical College #Tezpur.#Unite2FightCorona," the Army said in a tweet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heaped praises on the 4 Corps for their commendable work. "Oxygen beds are fast emerging as our biggest challenge. At our request, 4 Corps HQ at Tezpur has set up 5 ICU and 45 Oxygen beds in Tezpur Medical College in a record time of 3 days. What a feat! Grateful to GOC & his team for such commendable work!," the Assam CM tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Wednesday announced stricter restrictions that come into force from May 13 till further orders. All shops, eateries including dine-in will be allowed till 1 pm, and only home delivery will be allowed after 1 pm.

The weekly markets will remain shut for 15 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)