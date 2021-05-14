Left Menu

4 die after car plunges into canal in UP

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:11 IST
4 die after car plunges into canal in UP

Four people, including a man and his three-year-old son, drowned after their car plunged into a canal here, police said on Friday, adding two others managed to escape.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Sharda barrage in the Phoolbehar area, nearly 15 km away from Lakhimpur.

The victims, Ajay (25), his son Priyanshu (3) and their relatives – Deepak (25) and Lalit Verma (30), were returning home to their village, Ramuapur Sikatiha, after attending a Tilak ceremony in the district's Dhaurahra area.

The driver of the car, Sumit Yadav, was feared drowned, police said, adding rescue operations were on.

Two youths, Sanjay and Tarun, were able to escape, they said.

According to police, the car lost control during a sharp turn and broke through the railings.

Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Dhull, who visited the spot and reviewed the rescue and relief operations, said bodies were fished out and were sent for postmortem while divers were in action to locate the missing person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mars to leverage Microsoft Azure platform to accelerate digital transformation

Mars, the company behind Snickers, Orbit, Twix and other popular confectionery items, has expanded its long-term partnership with Microsoft with a new agreement to utilize the Azure platform for accelerating its digital transformation.The p...

Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant

Britain will adapt its vaccine rollout to protect people more quickly in areas where a coronavirus variant first detected in India has emerged, the vaccine minister said on Friday. The UK has delivered one of the fastest inoculation campaig...

India's coronavirus tally surpasses 24 mln as mutant spreads across globe

Indias tally of coronavirus infections climbed past 24 million on Friday, amid reports flowed that the highly transmissible variant first detected in the South Asian nation was spreading across the globe.The Indian B.1.617 variant has been ...

Cyclone 'Tauktae': NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states 

The National Disaster Response Force NDRF has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone Tauktae that is developing in the Arabian Sea, a senior officer said on Friday.NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021