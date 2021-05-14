4 die after car plunges into canal in UP

Four people, including a man and his three-year-old son, drowned after their car plunged into a canal here, police said on Friday, adding two others managed to escape.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Sharda barrage in the Phoolbehar area, nearly 15 km away from Lakhimpur.

The victims, Ajay (25), his son Priyanshu (3) and their relatives – Deepak (25) and Lalit Verma (30), were returning home to their village, Ramuapur Sikatiha, after attending a Tilak ceremony in the district's Dhaurahra area.

The driver of the car, Sumit Yadav, was feared drowned, police said, adding rescue operations were on.

Two youths, Sanjay and Tarun, were able to escape, they said.

According to police, the car lost control during a sharp turn and broke through the railings.

Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Dhull, who visited the spot and reviewed the rescue and relief operations, said bodies were fished out and were sent for postmortem while divers were in action to locate the missing person.

