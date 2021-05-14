Man held for killing wife in UP village

A man, in his late thirties, was arrested on Friday for killing his wife in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

The incident occurred in Purmafi village on Thursday when the accused, Anuj Kumar, killed his wife Pinki (35) with a spade, after she objected to his drinking, Station House Officer (SHO) Shyamvir singh said.

A case has been registered against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Jhinjhana police station, he added.

