Man held for killing wife in UP village

Man held for killing wife in UP villagePTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:44 IST
A man, in his late thirties, was arrested on Friday for killing his wife in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.
The incident occurred in Purmafi village on Thursday when the accused, Anuj Kumar, killed his wife Pinki (35) with a spade, after she objected to his drinking, Station House Officer (SHO) Shyamvir singh said.
A case has been registered against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Jhinjhana police station, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Station House
- Jhinjhana
- Kumar
- Anuj
- Shyamvir singh
- Purmafi village
- Shamli
- Penal
- Section 302
- Pinki
- Uttar
- Indian
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Alfa Romeo fail to overturn Raikkonen's Imola penalty
Motor racing-F1 stewards to review penalty that cost Raikkonen points
SC to examine constitutional validity of IPC Sec 124-A that penalises sedition
Schools indulging in unfair, biased practices for assessment to face penalty, disaffiliation: CBSE on assessment for class 10 board exams.
RBI imposes Rs 3 crore penalty on ICICI Bank