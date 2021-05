Putin says ceasefire must be observed after Armenia accuses Baku of violation

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need for strict observance of a ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan during a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Armenia's prosecutor general on Thursday opened a criminal case into "an infringement of territorial integrity" by Azerbaijan after Armenia's defense ministry accused Azerbaijan of moving forces into its territory.

