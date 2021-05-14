Left Menu

No interim protection from arrest to Kalra till May 18 in oxygen black marketing case: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:28 IST
The Delhi High Court Friday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Navneet Kalra, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators, agreeing with the reasons given by the trial court while denying him the relief.

A sessions court had on Thursday dismissed Kalra's anticipatory bail plea, saying the allegations against him were serious and his custodial interrogation was required to ''unearth the entire conspiracy''. ''I am persuaded by the reasons given by the trial court which is a valid ground for me not to grant any interim protection now,'' Justice Subramonium Prasad said while listing the matter for hearing on May 18.

The observation came after Kalra's lawyers -- senior advocates Abhishek M Singhvi and Vikas Pahwa -- urged the court to grant some interim protection if the matter was going to be adjourned till May 18 on the request of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju.

