COVID-19: Odisha govt issues advisory for healthcare needs of children, adolescents, pregnant women

Keeping in view the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Friday issued an advisory to take care of the healthcare needs of children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in view the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Friday issued an advisory to take care of the healthcare needs of children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women in the state. The instructions from the state government have come after the recommendation of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics.

In a letter to the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, state's Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Since it has been observed that many children are getting affected during the second wave of the pandemic, all children above two years may be advised to wear masks mandatorily before stepping out of their houses and parents should ensure the same." "The newer symptoms such as diarrhea. vomiting, stomach pain in addition to the earlier noted symptoms of cold, cough, fever, loss Of smell/ taste, poor feeding in infants, and any other medically indicated conditions in children, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescents may be considered for suspecting COVID-19 case."

Health department further stated that "Persons belonging to any age group (including children) having any symptoms of COVID-I9 must go for testing, isolation and medical advice as per WHO guidelines." Department has also asked to ensure the vaccination against COVID-19 for all beneficiaries above 18 years of age.

The new suggested preventive measure will be taken along with the non-COVID essential RMNCAH4+N services such as, VHSND, routine immunization, severe acute malnutrition (SAM) management, all maternal and child health programmes. adolescent and family planning programmes in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

