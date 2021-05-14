Left Menu

As your Pradhan Sevak, I feel your pain of losing loved ones, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he too feels the same pain and loss that people across the country are feeling after losing loved ones to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:36 IST
As your Pradhan Sevak, I feel your pain of losing loved ones, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he too feels the same pain and loss that people across the country are feeling after losing loved ones to COVID-19. While speaking on the occasion of the transfer of the eighth installment under the PM-KISAN, PM Modi called the coronavirus an 'invisible enemy' and urged people to continue taking precautions such as social distancing and using face masks to protect themselves and their families.

"After 100 years, such a terrible epidemic is testing the world, step by step. There is an invisible enemy in front of us. We have lost many of our close ones to this enemy," he said. "The pain that the countrymen have endured, the pain that many people have gone through, I feel the same pain. Being your 'Pradhan Sevak', I share your sentiment," PM Modi added.

He further urged people to get vaccinated as it the best defense again COVID-19 and said that the Central and State governments are doing their best to increase vaccination. "The corona vaccine is a great means of defense. The Central and State Governments together are making continuous efforts to enable more and more countrymen to get vaccinated at a rapid pace. So far, around 18 crore vaccine doses have been given across the country," he said.

"Free vaccination is being done in government hospitals across the country. So whenever your turn comes, make sure to get inoculated. This will give us protection and reduce the risk of serious illness," he said. India on Friday reported 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases, 3,44,776 recoveries, and 4,000 deaths, taking the total cases in the country to 2,40,46,809, the Union Health Ministry reported.

As many as 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 deaths have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 37,04,893 active cases and a total of 17,92,98,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Poland striker Piatek out of Euro 2020 with ankle injury

Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after fracturing his ankle playing for club side Hertha Berlin, the Polish Football Association said on Friday. Piatek sustained the injury in the second half of Herthas 2-1 Bu...

Philippines' Duterte says won't withdraw ships from contested waters

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has rebuffed a call from China to withdraw vessels from disputed areas of the South China Sea and said he would not bow to pressure, even if it jeopardizes his friendship with Beijing. The Philippines ha...

Indian shooters doing dry firing, will hit range on May 19

In quarantine till May 19, Indias Olympic-bound shooters are keeping themselves busy with dry firing in their respective hotel rooms at Zagreb before they hit the range next week.Accorded a warm welcome by the Croatian shooting fraternity, ...

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021