Left Menu

13 more COVID-19 patients die at GMCH; toll 75 in four days

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:26 IST
13 more COVID-19 patients die at GMCH; toll 75 in four days

Thirteen more COVID-19 patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of Friday, a senior health department official said, taking to 75 the number of people who have succumbed at the government-run facility here in the last four days.

The horror at the GMCH is continuing even as the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is hearing petitions related to deaths during the ''dark hours'' at the premier hospital.

While the state government has not revealed the exact cause of recent deaths at the GMCH, it has told the HC that there were ''logistic issues'' related to supply of medical oxygen to patients.

On Thursday, Advocate General Devidas Pangam had told a bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Mahesh Sonak that there were logistical issues involved in maneuvering the tractor which carries the trolleys of oxygen and in connecting the cylinders to the manifold (group of large gas cylinders).'' The senior official confirmed that 13 more patients, admitted in various COVID-19wards in the GMCH, died during the wee hours of Friday.

The number of patients who have died during the ''dark hours (between 2 am and 6 am) at the hospital has touched 75 in the last four days.

As per state government statistics, 26 patients had died at the GMCH during the wee hours of Tuesday, followed by 21 on Wednesday, 15 on Thursday and 13 on Friday (total 75).

The HC is hearing a bunch of petitions on recent death of COVID-19 patients at the GMCH allegedly due to lack of medical oxygen.

The Goa government had told the HC on Thursday that during the process of attaching the oxygen manifold there was some interruption, which results in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to patients.'' ''We were explained that during this process there was some interruption, which resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to the patients.

''It was pointed out that it is basically on account of these factors some casualties may have taken place,'' the bench had said.

''We expect the state administration to find out ways and means to overcome these logistical issues so that precious life is not lost on account of any deficiencies in the matter of supply of oxygen to patients,'' the HC had said.

Reacting to the deaths, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai said the high court should ''take over the affairs of the state as there is collapse of governance''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to supply 192 lakh COVID vaccines to states/UTs from May 16-31: Health ministry

A total of 191.99 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines--Covishield and Covaxin--will be supplied to statesUTs free of cost from May 16 to May 31, the Union health ministry said on Friday.The delivery schedule for the allocation will be shared in...

COVID-19: Traders in Maha's Latur seek reopening of shops

A delegation of traders in Latur district of Maharashtra met the authorities to demand that they be allowed to reopen their shops from May 15, as keeping the units shut as part of the COVID-19 restrictions is creating a financial crisis for...

Soccer-Poland striker Piatek out of Euro 2020 with ankle injury

Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after fracturing his ankle playing for club side Hertha Berlin, the Polish Football Association said on Friday. Piatek sustained the injury in the second half of Herthas 2-1 Bu...

Philippines' Duterte says won't withdraw ships from contested waters

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has rebuffed a call from China to withdraw vessels from disputed areas of the South China Sea and said he would not bow to pressure, even if it jeopardizes his friendship with Beijing. The Philippines ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021