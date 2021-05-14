Maha CM meets Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at Bombay HC

Maha CM meets Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at Bombay HCPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:28 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid a visit to Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at the Bombay High Court, officials said.
According to officials, it was a courtesy visit and Thackeray and the Chief Justice meet each other once every two or three months.
The meeting lasted for around an hour, they said.
Chief Justice Datta will be hearing matters pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the summer vacation.
