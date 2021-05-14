Left Menu

Philippines' Duterte says won't withdraw ships from contested waters

The Philippines has boosted its presence in contested areas of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), including Thitu island, near to Chinese military installation, in defiance of the months-long presence of hundreds of Chinese boats it believes are manned by militia. Duterte's remarks in a televised address aired on Friday come as pressure builds on him to abandon his pursuit of close ties with China and stand up to what his defence chiefs say are blatant provocations.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:40 IST
Philippines' Duterte says won't withdraw ships from contested waters
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has rebuffed a call from China to withdraw vessels from disputed areas of the South China Sea and said he would not bow to pressure, even if it jeopardizes his friendship with Beijing. The Philippines has boosted its presence in contested areas of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), including Thitu island, near to Chinese military installation, in defiance of the months-long presence of hundreds of Chinese boats it believes are manned by militia.

Duterte's remarks in a televised address aired on Friday come as pressure builds on him to abandon his pursuit of close ties with China and stand up to what his defense chiefs say are blatant provocations. "We have a stand here and I want to state it here and now again that our ships there ... we will not move an inch backward," Duterte said.

China last month said the Philippines must "stop actions complicating the situation and escalating disputes" in response to a rare maritime exercise conducted by the Philippines. "I do not want a quarrel, I do not want trouble. I respect your position and you respect mine. But we will not go to war," Duterte said.

"I will not withdraw. Even if you kill me. Our friendship will end here." There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the Chinese embassy in Manila.

Duterte has been criticized for refusing to press China to abide by a 2016 arbitration ruling on the South China Sea that went in the Philippines' favor. He drew flak last week for saying the landmark award was just a "piece of paper" he could throw in the trash. In his televised address, he said he "believes in the entirety" of that ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to supply 192 lakh COVID vaccines to states/UTs from May 16-31: Health ministry

A total of 191.99 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines--Covishield and Covaxin--will be supplied to statesUTs free of cost from May 16 to May 31, the Union health ministry said on Friday.The delivery schedule for the allocation will be shared in...

COVID-19: Traders in Maha's Latur seek reopening of shops

A delegation of traders in Latur district of Maharashtra met the authorities to demand that they be allowed to reopen their shops from May 15, as keeping the units shut as part of the COVID-19 restrictions is creating a financial crisis for...

Soccer-Poland striker Piatek out of Euro 2020 with ankle injury

Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after fracturing his ankle playing for club side Hertha Berlin, the Polish Football Association said on Friday. Piatek sustained the injury in the second half of Herthas 2-1 Bu...

Philippines' Duterte says won't withdraw ships from contested waters

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has rebuffed a call from China to withdraw vessels from disputed areas of the South China Sea and said he would not bow to pressure, even if it jeopardizes his friendship with Beijing. The Philippines ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021