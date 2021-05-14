Afghan police say bombing at Kabul mosque kills 4 worshipers

Afghan police say bombing at Kabul mosque kills 4 worshipersPTI | Kabul | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:00 IST
Afghan police say an explosion inside a mosque in a northern Kabul neighborhood killed four worshippers and wounded over 20 others on Friday.
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz says explosives had been placed inside the mosque.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. Kabul police say an investigation is underway.
The explosion comes as the warring Taliban and Afghan government both announced a three-day ceasefire following the fasting month of Ramadan, for the Islamic festival Eid-al-Fitr.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic
- Taliban
- Kabul
- Afghan
- Ferdaws Faramarz
ALSO READ
Young women, grown up without Taliban, dread their return
Pentagon preparing for Taliban attacks during US withdrawal
Mapping the Afghan war, while murky, points to Taliban gains
Germany charges man with fundraising for Islamic State group
EXCLUSIVE-As U.S. prepared exit, Taliban protected foreign bases but killed Afghans